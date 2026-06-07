Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,134 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3,018.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $23.61 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

See Also

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