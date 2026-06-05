Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $5.71 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,287 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $236.51 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $680.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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