Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,140 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises about 0.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $19,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $242.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.03. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is continuing to position itself for growth beyond smartphones, with articles highlighting its push into AI inference , data center , automotive , and edge AI use cases. A new PR release also noted Primax Electronics is using Qualcomm-powered edge AI platforms for next-generation conference solutions, reinforcing traction in enterprise AI applications. Article Title

Qualcomm is continuing to position itself for growth beyond smartphones, with articles highlighting its push into , , , and edge AI use cases. A new PR release also noted is using Qualcomm-powered edge AI platforms for next-generation conference solutions, reinforcing traction in enterprise AI applications. Positive Sentiment: Long-term investors are being reminded that Qualcomm has built substantial value over time, with one article pointing to the company’s strong 15-year investment performance and its evolution from a mobile-only chip maker into a broader semiconductor and licensing business. Article Title

Long-term investors are being reminded that Qualcomm has built substantial value over time, with one article pointing to the company’s strong 15-year investment performance and its evolution from a mobile-only chip maker into a broader semiconductor and licensing business. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Zacks and Yahoo Finance noted the stock’s recent weakness versus the broader market, but these pieces were largely descriptive “facts to know before you trade” updates rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Coverage from Zacks and Yahoo Finance noted the stock’s recent weakness versus the broader market, but these pieces were largely descriptive “facts to know before you trade” updates rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary suggests Qualcomm remains attractive on some longer-term AI-growth themes, but the stock’s near-term direction is still being driven more by sentiment around competition and margins than by this analysis alone. Article Title

Valuation commentary suggests Qualcomm remains attractive on some longer-term AI-growth themes, but the stock’s near-term direction is still being driven more by sentiment around competition and margins than by this analysis alone. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s new RTX Spark AI PC chip is intensifying competition in Windows PCs, pressuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon franchise and helping drive investor concern about share loss in a key growth market. Article Title

Nvidia’s new AI PC chip is intensifying competition in Windows PCs, pressuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon franchise and helping drive investor concern about share loss in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: A separate Zacks analysis warned that Qualcomm is facing margin pressure and soft smartphone demand, with its core handset business still a major earnings driver and therefore a source of near-term risk. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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