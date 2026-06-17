Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Get LYB alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently -110.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LyondellBasell Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LyondellBasell Industries wasn't on the list.

While LyondellBasell Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here