Hauser Brothers GmbH Has $87.96 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Hauser Brothers GmbH increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,052,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 62.5% of Hauser Brothers GmbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hauser Brothers GmbH owned about 0.12% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $87,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 116,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Warner Bros. Discovery

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: The DOJ reportedly cleared Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, removing a key antitrust obstacle and improving the chances the deal closes. Justice Department says Paramount's Warner deal wouldn't harm competition

The DOJ reportedly cleared Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, removing a key antitrust obstacle and improving the chances the deal closes. Positive Sentiment: Reports that the merger was approved helped fuel speculation that Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders could benefit from a takeover premium if the deal advances. Paramount-WBD merger wins approval from DOJ, source says

Reports that the merger was approved helped fuel speculation that Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders could benefit from a takeover premium if the deal advances. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders rejected David Zaslav’s proposed $165 million pay package for 2025 in a non-binding vote, which adds governance noise but is not likely to change the near-term merger story. Warner Bros. Shareholders Reject David Zaslav's $165 Million Pay Package for 2025

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Arete Research restated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.25 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $16,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,683,163.95. This trade represents a 71.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,411.72. The trade was a 26.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

See Also

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