Havemeyer Place LP Acquires New Stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 68,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NVTS stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 3.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $34.17.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.22 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business's revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 98,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,058,078.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 735,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,925,790.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 13,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $423,804.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,072,633 shares in the company, valued at $34,120,455.73. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,087,630 shares of company stock worth $117,414,466. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $13.70 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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