Havemeyer Place LP Buys New Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

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RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $181.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.04 and a 200-day moving average of $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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