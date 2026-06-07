Havemeyer Place LP Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,117 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $285.06 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $331.51. The stock has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $261.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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