Havemeyer Place LP Buys Shares of 14,158 TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,158 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $209.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $167.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $200.68.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here