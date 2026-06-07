Havemeyer Place LP Buys Shares of 20,138 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $958,274.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,096.58. This represents a 58.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $818,140.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 80,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,476,833.98. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $173.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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