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Havemeyer Place LP Buys Shares of 20,138 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Written by MarketBeat
June 7, 2026
Sprouts Farmers Market logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Havemeyer Place LP initiated a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, buying 20,138 shares valued at about $1.6 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Several company insiders have been selling shares, including insider Brandon F. Lombardi and COO Nicholas Konat, with insider sales totaling 130,156 shares worth about $10.6 million over the last 90 days.
  • Sprouts posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.71 and revenue of $2.33 billion, while analysts currently hold a mixed view with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.08.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $958,274.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,096.58. This represents a 58.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $818,140.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 80,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,476,833.98. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $173.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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