Havemeyer Place LP Buys Shares of 29,634 The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,634 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. CooperCompanies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. QuiverQuant article

Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. TipRanks analyst update

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Benzinga analyst update

Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Neutral Sentiment: The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Earnings report transcript

The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on COO from $80 to $71 and kept a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious expectations despite the stock’s recent strength. JPMorgan price target update

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.52. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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