Havemeyer Place LP Invests $1.09 Million in UBS Group AG $UBS

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,425 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UBS stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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