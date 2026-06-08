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Havemeyer Place LP Invests $1.16 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Havemeyer Place LP opened a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter, buying 3,776 shares valued at about $1.16 million.
  • GE Aerospace continues to attract institutional interest, with hedge funds owning 74.77% of the stock and several smaller firms also initiating new stakes.
  • The company has recently posted strong business momentum, including 93% order growth in its Commercial Engines unit and a quarterly earnings beat, though analysts still have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $348.22.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. President Capital cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $328.69 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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