Havemeyer Place LP Invests $1.63 Million in Unum Group $UNM

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,919,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after buying an additional 607,684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 127.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,240,000 after buying an additional 484,107 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Unum Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 658,912 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 435,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. boosted its position in Unum Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 699,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,260,000 after buying an additional 310,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Unum Group Trading Up 2.1%

Unum Group stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Unum Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $351,624.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,568,804. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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