Havemeyer Place LP Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,612 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 653.2% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $71.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.CMS Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CMS Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CMS Energy wasn't on the list.

While CMS Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here