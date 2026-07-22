Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $47.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 25.23%.

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Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

FSBC stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 80,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,328. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.53. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Five Star Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FSBC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Star Bancorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Five Star Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $67,707.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 33,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,387,615.06. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 6,428 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $265,026.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,340.78. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock valued at $524,640 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 65.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 159.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company's stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company's core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

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