Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $51.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million.

Get SMBC alerts: Sign Up

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 71,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,133. The stock has a market cap of $831.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMBC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Missouri Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.33.

View Our Latest Report on Southern Missouri Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Windes sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $139,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $374,637.50. The trade was a 27.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 64.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,498 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company's stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Southern Missouri Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southern Missouri Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Southern Missouri Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here