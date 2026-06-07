Havemeyer Place LP Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,932 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.75 to $78.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.87.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company's revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $3,294,033.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Las Vegas Sands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Las Vegas Sands wasn't on the list.

While Las Vegas Sands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here