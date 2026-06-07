Havemeyer Place LP Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,768 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Havemeyer Place LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $725,219,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $174,275,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $156,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup upped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.47.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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