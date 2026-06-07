Havemeyer Place LP Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,310 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Outperform rating on Adobe and kept a $350 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This suggests some analysts still see attractive valuation and earnings potential ahead. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Adobe and kept a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. This suggests some analysts still see attractive valuation and earnings potential ahead. Positive Sentiment: Multiple previews ahead of Adobe’s June 11 fiscal Q2 earnings report say Wall Street expects earnings growth and a potential beat, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in stronger than expected. Yahoo Finance

Multiple previews ahead of Adobe’s say Wall Street expects earnings growth and a potential beat, which could support the stock if results and guidance come in stronger than expected. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this week highlighted that Adobe is getting closer to choosing its next CEO, with internal and external candidates under review. Leadership transition talk adds uncertainty, but it could also be viewed as a strategic reset in the AI era. Yahoo Finance

Coverage this week highlighted that Adobe is getting closer to choosing its next CEO, with internal and external candidates under review. Leadership transition talk adds uncertainty, but it could also be viewed as a strategic reset in the AI era. Negative Sentiment: Investor anxiety continues to build around Adobe’s competitive moat, with one recent article arguing that AI could threaten the “Adobe era” and help explain why the stock has fallen sharply from its 2025 highs. The Motley Fool

Investor anxiety continues to build around Adobe’s competitive moat, with one recent article arguing that AI could threaten the “Adobe era” and help explain why the stock has fallen sharply from its 2025 highs. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also noted Adobe has been falling more than the broader market, reflecting ongoing skepticism ahead of earnings and broader concerns about growth durability. Zacks

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $251.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $419.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $337.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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