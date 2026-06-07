Havemeyer Place LP Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,875 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after buying an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $425.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $424.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here