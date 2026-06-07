Havemeyer Place LP Purchases Shares of 11,290 TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,290 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,706,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 26,798.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,383,932 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $303,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $348,184,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 243.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,359,191 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $298,383,000 after purchasing an additional 963,123 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $212.70 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.26 and a 200-day moving average of $221.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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