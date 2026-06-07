Havemeyer Place LP Takes $2.22 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,393 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,827,437 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $12,100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,060 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 115.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,786 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $162,861,000 after purchasing an additional 583,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,107,665 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $701,795,000 after buying an additional 416,933 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Blackstone Stock Down 2.7%

Blackstone stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 30,014 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $3,775,461.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 899,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,169,363.51. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 2,868,069 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000,004.35. Following the purchase, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares in the company, valued at $487,129,914.25. The trade was a 18.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,355,303 shares of company stock worth $264,789,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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