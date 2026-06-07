Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $234.11 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 616.10, a P/E/G ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Datadog latest report

Datadog’s recent earnings and outlook remain solid, with Q1 revenue rising 32.1% year over year, EPS beating estimates, and management guiding for continued growth. Analyst coverage is still broadly constructive, and several firms have recently raised price targets. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Software sector rebound report

Recent commentary has framed Datadog as a beneficiary of renewed interest in AI-related software, which may be helping support longer-term investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Bank of America conference transcript

Datadog also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, but the headline does not indicate a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. SEC insider filing

Multiple Datadog insiders sold shares in recent filings, including CTO Alexis Le-Quoc, CEO Olivier Pomel, COO Adam Blitzer, CFO David M. Obstler, CRO Sean Michael Walters, and General Counsel Kerry Acocella. Most sales were tied to 10b5-1 plans or tax withholding on equity vesting, but the broad cluster of insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report said insiders sold about $90 million of Datadog shares over the past year, reinforcing concerns that management may see limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run. Datadog insiders sold US$90m of shares suggesting hesitancy

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,161,526 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,007. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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