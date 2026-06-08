Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,112 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,532,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,817,783 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $330,159,000 after buying an additional 2,058,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,496,296 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $659,043,000 after buying an additional 1,834,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16,044.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,320 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $71,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $86,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,466. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $1,074,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,364.09. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Delta Air Lines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.85.

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Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DAL stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Delta Air Lines's payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

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