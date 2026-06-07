Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,668 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,287 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

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