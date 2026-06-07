Havemeyer Place LP Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Robinhood Markets comprises 0.8% of Havemeyer Place LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $106.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $82.47 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,186,250. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,602 shares of company stock worth $41,959,746. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Article Title

Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Positive Sentiment: FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Article Title

FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood continues expanding beyond basic brokerage with advisor-network, AI, and wealth-management initiatives, which investors may see as a path to higher-quality recurring revenue. Article Title

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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