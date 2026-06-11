Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,329 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,243 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Hayward worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,683,580 shares of the company's stock worth $176,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,348 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Hayward by 327,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,565,263 shares of the company's stock worth $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $37,846,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the third quarter worth about $30,402,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,458 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Hayward from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HAYW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $722,444.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,016.86. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning bought 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,607.92. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 103,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,960.12. This represents a 2.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $17.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Further Reading

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