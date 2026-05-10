HB Wealth Management LLC Has $135.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,552 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $508,028,012.80. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,553 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,856. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $400.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.66 and a 200-day moving average of $311.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.20 and a 12-month high of $402.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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