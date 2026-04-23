HB Wealth Management LLC Has $59.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,868 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $59,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $10,771,000. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $655.11 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $603.84 and its 200-day moving average is $611.68. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $452.88 and a 1-year high of $655.33.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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