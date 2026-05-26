HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.13. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.52.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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