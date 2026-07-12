HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Holdings Raised by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,433 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $497.14.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,535. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $397.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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