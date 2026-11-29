Prescott General Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,330,000. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 3.5% of Prescott General Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prescott General Partners LLC owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $29,000. DiPaolo Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $381.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $492.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $482.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $500.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.99 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $464.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.57. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 198.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. HCA Healthcare's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.12 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Key HCA Healthcare News

These are some of the HCA news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: A report discusses the possibility of universal healthcare policy changes, but provides no specific proposal or direct assessment of the impact on HCA. Any implications for the hospital operator remain uncertain. Could Trumpcare Reshape the Healthcare System?

A report discusses the possibility of universal healthcare policy changes, but provides no specific proposal or direct assessment of the impact on HCA. Any implications for the hospital operator remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Argus downgraded HCA, while related coverage flags margin pressure and questions whether the shares look stretched. Those concerns could weigh on investor expectations despite the recent earnings beat. HCA Stock Gets Downgrade from Argus HCA Valuation After Argus Downgrade

Argus downgraded HCA, while related coverage flags margin pressure and questions whether the shares look stretched. Those concerns could weigh on investor expectations despite the recent earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of HCA shares, a potential source of near-term trading pressure. ETFs Are Net Sellers of HCA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 21,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.95, for a total value of $10,746,849.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,949,500. This trade represents a 68.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Schlosser sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.65, for a total transaction of $593,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,779.95. The trade was a 45.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,464. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare services company that owns and operates hospitals and other care facilities. Its services include inpatient and outpatient care, emergency services, surgery, diagnostic imaging, and treatment in specialties such as cancer care and cardiology. Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, HCA Healthcare serves communities across the United States and also operates healthcare facilities in England. Its network includes hospitals and a range of outpatient locations, such as surgery centers and freestanding emergency rooms.

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