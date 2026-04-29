HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,243 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock worth $52,328,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $430.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.72 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $501.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $546.00 to $535.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $541.00 to $503.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $520.55.

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HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,411,395. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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