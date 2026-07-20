HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,760 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of HCA Healthcare worth $221,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock worth $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $371.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $427.00 to $402.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $534.00 to $435.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $486.14.

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About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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