HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,712 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 61,927 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $71,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,513,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $374,037,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,214,000 after purchasing an additional 690,773 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,686,000 after buying an additional 649,058 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $115,530,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $406.45 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's 50-day moving average is $397.56 and its 200-day moving average is $460.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut HCA Healthcare from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $496.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $497.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here