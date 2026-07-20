HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,566,643 shares of the company's stock worth $3,532,563,000 after acquiring an additional 76,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,999,422 shares of the company's stock worth $2,334,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,702,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,513,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,311,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,078,966,000 after buying an additional 245,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $486.14.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE HCA opened at $371.60 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.00 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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