Headland Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Headland Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,433 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Headland Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $465.00 to $441.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $383.22.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of HII opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,601,082. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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