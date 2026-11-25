Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 487,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,149,000 after buying an additional 205,181 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Mayport LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $160,156,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company's stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $231.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Top Palantir Technologies Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about PLTR:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s strong recent results and raised 2026 revenue outlook continue to support the growth case: coverage cited rapid revenue growth, particularly in U.S. commercial demand, alongside investor interest in its AI platforms. Palantir shares rally as AI stocks rebound and investors revisit strong Q3 momentum

Palantir’s strong recent results and raised 2026 revenue outlook continue to support the growth case: coverage cited rapid revenue growth, particularly in U.S. commercial demand, alongside investor interest in its AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: A broader rebound in AI and technology stocks helped lift investor sentiment toward PLTR, with reports also pointing to renewed attention to the company’s recent performance. Why Is Palantir Stock Surging on Monday?

A broader rebound in AI and technology stocks helped lift investor sentiment toward PLTR, with reports also pointing to renewed attention to the company’s recent performance. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison with Axon Enterprise highlights Palantir’s rapid AI growth across commercial and government customers, but favors Axon’s established public-safety ecosystem; the article frames the choice as an investor comparison rather than reporting a new Palantir development. Axon Enterprise vs. Palantir Technologies: Which Law Enforcement Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan Taylor sold 28,155 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $4,451,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 438,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,335,703.60. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David Glazer sold 24,209 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $3,827,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 638,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,973,885.10. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,359,845 shares of company stock valued at $217,210,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $161.18 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $212.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $182.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.12. The firm has a market cap of $387.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 95.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops platforms for integrating, analyzing and using data to support operational decisions. Its products are designed to help organizations work with large, complex datasets while managing access and security. The company's platforms include Gotham, used primarily by government and intelligence customers; Foundry, designed for commercial and other organizations; Apollo, which supports the deployment and management of software; and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which helps organizations use artificial intelligence with their data and operations.

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