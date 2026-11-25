Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,266 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 169,877 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Nykredit A S purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $16,333,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $42,410,000. Compass Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,114,345 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $241,367,000 after acquiring an additional 142,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

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Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.0%

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $252.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business's revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $233.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $217.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a transportation and logistics company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping. It combines freight from multiple customers in its network to transport shipments that do not require an entire truck, and provides pickup and delivery services for businesses. Founded in 1934 by Earl and Lillian Congdon, the company began with a single truck serving routes between Virginia and North Carolina. It has since expanded its service-center network across the United States, offering regional and national freight transportation.

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