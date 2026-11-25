Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 435,863 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.99% of Align Technology worth $98,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Entrust Financial LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 272.9% during the third quarter. Entrust Financial LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 37.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company's stock.

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Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.05 and a 1 year high of $200.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.03. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore lowered Align Technology from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Align Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets digital orthodontic and restorative dentistry products. Its best-known offering is the Invisalign system, which uses a series of custom-made clear aligners to straighten teeth. The company also sells Vivera retainers and iTero intraoral scanners, which support digital dental imaging and treatment planning. Founded in 1997, Align helped popularize clear-aligner orthodontic treatment as an alternative to traditional braces. Its digital dentistry portfolio also includes exocad software, used by dental professionals and laboratories to design dental restorations.

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