Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 1,265.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,609 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 553,853 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of Arch Capital Group worth $55,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,494,644 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $423,665,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,808,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,259,582 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $208,695,000 after buying an additional 210,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,189,970 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $115,498,000 after buying an additional 79,869 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,128 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $69,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 48,661 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $5,281,664.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 418,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,439,728.30. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Pasquesi sold 177,883 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $19,504,870.95. Following the sale, the director owned 37,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,069,111.50. The trade was a 82.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $109.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 23.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $122.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda. Through its insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance operations, it provides coverage and risk-management solutions to businesses, financial institutions and other customers. The company's offerings include property and casualty insurance, specialty coverage and reinsurance for risks such as property, casualty and professional liability. Its mortgage insurance business serves lenders and borrowers, primarily in the United States.

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