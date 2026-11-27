Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) by 2,264.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,018 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 99,104 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $80,281,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,451,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $279.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $238.46 and a one year high of $303.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average is $271.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.46.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($2.49). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $492.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.59 per share. This represents a $10.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $279.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $297.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESS

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on apartment communities. Its main activities include acquiring, developing, redeveloping and managing multifamily residential properties. The company's portfolio is concentrated in coastal markets in Northern and Southern California and the Seattle metropolitan area. Essex also pursues development and redevelopment projects and invests in select housing-related ventures. Essex traces its roots to 1971 and became a publicly traded company in 1994.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Essex Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Essex Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Essex Property Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report