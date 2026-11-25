Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 559,361 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $64,517,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Newmont as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Newmont Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $135.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Newmont's payout ratio is 12.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,272.60. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $477,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,156,419. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,140. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Newmont from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Freedom Broker cut Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Newmont from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation is a gold-focused mining company that explores for, develops, and operates mines. Its products include gold as well as copper, silver, zinc, and lead, which are produced at some of its mining operations. Founded in 1921, Newmont has grown through exploration and acquisitions into an international mining company. Its operations and projects span North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. Newmont is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Natascha Viljoen became the company's chief executive officer in 2025, succeeding Tom Palmer.

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