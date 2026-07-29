Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,227,040 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,227,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,681,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.48% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $123,452,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 12,169,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $92,363,000 after buying an additional 7,477,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,404,386 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $57,791,000 after buying an additional 7,310,745 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,668,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,329,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company's stock.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($3.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.36%. The company had revenue of $156.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.80.

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About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

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