Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU by 238.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,758,650 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 5,469,431 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.66% of Suncor Energy worth $512,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company's stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE SU opened at $65.84 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Suncor Energy's payout ratio is 45.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

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