Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jersey Mike's (NYSE:JMKE - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,025,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.39% of Jersey Mike's as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jersey Mike's during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jersey Mike's in the third quarter worth about $9,449,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Jersey Mike's in the third quarter worth about $924,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jersey Mike's in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jersey Mike's in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

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Jersey Mike's Price Performance

Shares of JMKE stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Jersey Mike's has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06.

Jersey Mike's (NYSE:JMKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jersey Mike's will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Jersey Mike's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jersey Mike's in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jersey Mike's from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Jersey Mike's in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Jersey Mike's in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Jersey Mike's from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jersey Mike's

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs is a U.S.-based sandwich restaurant chain specializing in made-to-order submarine sandwiches, along with wraps, salads, and other quick-service menu items. Its shops are primarily operated through a franchise model. The business traces its roots to a sandwich shop opened in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Founder Peter Cancro acquired the shop in 1975, and the Jersey Mike's name was adopted as the chain expanded. Jersey Mike's serves customers through locations across the United States and in select international markets.

Further Reading

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