Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) by 175.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,149 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 170,897 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.80% of Silicon Laboratories worth $59,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $2,345,149. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $2,408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 307,503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,455,000 after purchasing an additional 93,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $220.91 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.36 and a 12-month high of $223.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -356.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $250.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $242.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Silicon Laboratories's revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB, also known as Silicon Labs, is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Founded in 1996, the company focuses on wireless connectivity and embedded technologies for the Internet of Things (IoT). Its products include wireless system-on-chips, microcontrollers, modules, software and development tools. These solutions support technologies such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Thread and Matter, helping devices communicate and operate in applications across smart homes, commercial buildings and industrial settings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silicon Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silicon Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Silicon Laboratories currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report