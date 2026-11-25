Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,814 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $56,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 224,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,278 shares of the company's stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 8,700 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $981,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,125.10. The trade was a 87.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 8,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $976,923.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $179,439.42. The trade was a 84.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 152,250 shares of company stock worth $16,862,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.49 and a 12 month high of $115.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.24.

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About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight is a consumer products company whose history traces to 1846, when John Dwight and Austin Church began producing baking soda. The company is best known for its ARM & HAMMER brand and sells household, personal care, and specialty products under a portfolio of owned brands. Its products include laundry detergents and cleaners, oral care items, cat litter, deodorants, condoms, pregnancy and ovulation tests, hair-removal products, and water flossers. Brands include OxiClean, Trojan, First Response, Nair, Waterpik, and TheraBreath, alongside ARM & HAMMER.

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