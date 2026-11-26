Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) by 2,170.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,758 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 520,768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Otis Worldwide worth $35,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Individual & Institutional Services LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 11,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company's stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Joseph Armas sold 835 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $64,912.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,155 shares in the company, valued at $167,529.70. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $94.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide designs, manufactures, installs, services, and modernizes elevators, escalators, and moving walkways. Its equipment is used in residential, commercial, infrastructure, and institutional buildings, including offices, hotels, hospitals, and transit systems. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and modernization services for its own equipment and products made by other manufacturers. These services help building owners and operators maintain the safety, reliability, and performance of vertical transportation systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Otis Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Otis Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Otis Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report